Communications: Bryan Vogt, USCellular

UScellular recently hired Bryan Vogt as Local Marketing Manager. Vogt will lead the local marketing efforts in UScellular’s Oklahoma and Texas markets while playing an integral role in the development and execution of the company’s community-by-community approach.

“Bryan brings a unique blend of leadership experience in marketing and community involvement to this role that will allow him to be successful in growing the local presence of UScellular in the communities it serves,” said Michelle Bennett, Senior Manager of Local Marketing for UScellular in Tulsa.

“I’m excited to be a part of this dynamic organization and contribute to the local communities in the Oklahoma and Texas markets. I look forward to serving my neighbors by creating stronger connections that enhance their lives,” said Bryan.

Bryan brings over 15 years of telecommunications, marketing and leadership experience to this role. He and his wife live in the Tulsa area with their two children. They are actively involved in the community and during their personal time, they stay busy with sports, hiking and camping.

