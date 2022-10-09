Business People: Tom Robertson, Memorial Park Cemetery

Memorial Park Cemetery is pleased to announce that Tom Robertson has joined the Park as a Trustee. Robertson comes to Memorial Park from Barrow & Grimm, PC, where he was a Shareholder. He has over 40 years of legal experience in Tulsa with several law firms.

Trustee Nick Schneider said “Memorial Park is happy to have Tom join our team. His long practice as a business attorney in Tulsa will add expertise to the Park’s operations and allow us to continue to serve the families of the Tulsa area. Memorial Park has several new areas under development and Tom will assist us in moving forward on those projects. We are looking forward to a long and productive association.”

Memorial Park Cemetery, a Trust Estate, has been in operation since 1927. It operates on 250 acres at the corner of 51st Street and Memorial Drive.

