Business People: The Best Lawyers in America® Honors Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys

Legal publisher Best Lawyers® has named 87 Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys in its annual 2023 Best Lawyers in America ® publication*, including eight attorneys honored as Lawyer of the Year and 12 named to the publication’s Ones to Watch list.

Lawyer of the Year recognition is awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized for each practice specialty and location.

Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys from Oklahoma City receiving Lawyer of the Year recognition include:

1. Alison M. Howard–Appellate Practice

2. Roger A. Stong–Corporate Compliance Law

3. David M. Sullivan–Copyright Law; Litigation–Intellectual Property

4. John M. Thompson–Litigation–Banking and Finance

Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys from Tulsa receiving Lawyer of the Year recognition include:

1. Shawn M. Dellegar–Litigation–Intellectual Property; Trademark Law

2. D. Michael McBride III–Native American Law

3. Victor E. Morgan–Banking and Finance Law

4. Madalene A.B. Witterholt–Litigation–Labor and Employment

Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys named to the publication’s: Ones to Watch list are:

• Jaycee Booth–Litigation–Labor and Employment

• Caroline Chamberlain–Labor and Employment Law–Management

• Nancy Allred Collins–Tax Law; Trusts and Estates

• Tim J. Gallegly - Commercial Litigation; Energy Law; Environmental Law; Natural Resources Law

• Andrew E. Henry - Commercial Litigation

• Danielle Hood–Corporate Law

• Lauren Kiefner–Appellate Practice

• Kelly Kinser–Real Estate Law

• Jennifer N. Lamirand - Litigation - Securities; Native American Law

• Meg Sine–Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Litigation - Bankruptcy

• Timothy Sowecke–Environmental Law

• Evan Way - Labor and Employment Law–Management; Litigation–Labor and Employment

Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation and lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Fifty-nine attorneys from the firm’s Oklahoma City office were included on the list along with 14 in the Tulsa office and two in the Dallas office.

For 120 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has been a leader in innovative and effective legal solutions for businesses and individuals. Crowe & Dunlevy offers comprehensive transactional and litigation services from early mediation to complex commercial litigation to alternative dispute resolution. Through our nearly 30 practice groups, we work with diverse clientele and industries to achieve the most challenging legal objectives and solve our client’s complex legal issues. For more information, visit crowedunlevy.com.

Crowe & Dunlevy is the exclusive member firm in Oklahoma for Lex Mundi, the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 125+ countries worldwide. For more information, visit lexmundi.com.

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Best Lawyers.

