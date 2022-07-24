Business People: Susan Shields, McAfee &Taft

MCAFEE&TAFT, SUSAN SHIELDS TOP-RANKED BY CHAMBERS HIGH NETWORTH 2022. For the fifth consecutive year, McAfee &Taft’s Tax & Family Wealth Group received top marks among Oklahoma law firms in the Private Wealth Law category in the just-released 2022 edition of Chambers High Net Worth (HNW), and noted tax and family wealth attorney Susan Shields once again earned a Band 1 top ranking as one of the state’s leading private wealth lawyers.

One source for the guide remarked that Shields “remains at the forefront of the estate planning market in Oklahoma, ”noting her expertise in providing wealth transfer guidance for high net worth families and assisting businesses with succession issues. In addition, the firm’s Tax & Family Wealth Group was lauded for its expertise and ability to provide comprehensive planning, advisory and transactional services to high net worth individuals and families.

For nearly 35 years, Shields has concentrated her practice in the areas of tax and family wealth law, focusing on wealth transfer tax planning for high net worth families and individuals, business planning for closely held family businesses, and estate and trust administration. She is an elected Fellow of the prestigious American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and past president of the Oklahoma Bar Association. Her legal achievements have also earned her perennial inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America as well as Oklahoma Super Lawyers, where she has been named to its exclusive list of “Top 10 Lawyers.”

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.