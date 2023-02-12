Cyntergy welcomes our newest principal, Stephanie Putzke. Starting as an intern from KU, she joined our architecture team full-time in 2009. Over her 14 years here, she’s become the go-to for how to lead with heart. Stephanie is a champion of her people and has the innate ability to make you feel seen. She established our Interior Design discipline in 2018, adding a new flare to our mix. Quite frankly, we can’t imagine this place without her. Stephanie is empathetic and dedicated with a compelling charisma, and we’re proud to now call her an owner!
