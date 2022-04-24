Business People: Stella Maddox, FirstBank Southwest

TULSA, OK – Andy Marshall, President and CEO of FirstBank Southwest, a regional bank headquartered in Amarillo, Texas, is proud to announce the promotion of Stella Maddox to Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer. In her enhanced role, she will oversee all aspects of the bank’s credit underwriting, credit approval and reporting systems, credit policy, special assets, and loan administration. Maddox is a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma and has served in various roles at Tulsa area banks before joining the FBSW Family in 2019. She is a 2021 recipient of the Emerging Leaders Award from the Texas Bankers Association and a 2022 graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. About FirstBank Southwest: Founded in 1907 and family-owned since 1934, FBSW is a dynamic $1.4B+ regional bank that has the privilege of serving the families and businesses of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, DFW Metroplex, and Austin and San Antonio metro markets.