Business People: Shawn Stephens and Alex Sedlacek, Firstar Bank

FIRSTAR BANK EXPANDS COMMERCIAL LENDING DIVISION WITH KEY HIRES

Chris Rector, Regional President for Firstar Bank, recently announced the expansion of Firstar Bank’s commercial lending team with the hiring of Shawn Stephens and Alex Sedlacek.

With 16 years of tenure in the banking industry, Stephens has extensive experience in commercial lending across many industries including manufacturing, commercial real estate, and professional services.

Stephens has served the communities of Bixby and Glenpool in both civic and government positions. He was the charter president of the Glenpool Optimist Club, served as a commissioner with the Glenpool Board of Adjustments and City Planning Commission and was the 2018 Bixby Metro Chamber Board Chairman.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from Northeastern State University and has completed the American Bankers Association Graduate Commercial Lending School program at Southern Methodist University. Stephens has also completed Bank Operations School and the Intermediate School of Banking with the Oklahoma Bankers Association.

Stephens commented, “I am dedicated to the success of local businesses and organizations. My focus will be guiding clients on the broad range of lending services Firstar offers to help them achieve their goals.”

Sedlacek is a Tulsa native with more than a decade of financial industry experience. Prior to joining Firstar Bank, Sedlacek was Senior Commercial Relationship Manager at INTRUST Bank.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Oklahoma as well as a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor (Law) degree from the University of Tulsa.

“Firstar Bank is a true community bank with the flexibility of local decision-making and a full suite of business lending services.” said Sedlacek. “I am thrilled to join their growing team.”

Rector remarked, “Shawn and Alex are outstanding additions to our team of experienced lenders. They have deep financial expertise and a strong commitment to helping clients meet their business objectives.”

Opened in 2007, Firstar Bank’s Tulsa branch is located on the southwest corner of 101st and Mingo. The Tulsa operation currently holds over $160 million in deposits and $310 million in loans.

Firstar Bank is a locally-managed community bank with locations in Eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas. Named one of the 21st Century’s Highest-Performing Community Banks, the organization holds $820 million in total assets and $700 million in total loans. In addition, the bank’s investment division holds over $280 million in assets under management.

For more information, call (918) 681-1650 or visit www.firstar.bank.

