Business People: Sean Mannon, Stacie White and Sam Firth; The First National Bank & Trust Company

Tulsa, OK – The First National Bank & Trust Company, headquartered in Okmulgee, has bolstered their Commercial Lending presence in Tulsa with the addition of several key hires at their Loan Production Office. Working alongside Jared Cable, Tulsa Market President & EVP, is Sean Mannon, Vice President of Commercial Lending, Stacie White, Commercial Loan Assistant, and Sam Firth, Credit Analyst. Sean Mannon and Stacie White, both have extensive experience serving clients and providing financial solutions for the complexities of commercial banking in the metropolitan area. Sam Firth recently graduated from Oklahoma State University with a BBA in Finance and minor in accounting.

“They each play an integral role in sharing our brand of modern community banking into the Tulsa market and are eager to help our clients achieve their financial goals. We’re excited to grow our team of talented bankers and are committed to providing immense value and efficient service to our clients and prospective clients,” stated Jared Cable, Tulsa Market President & EVP.

You can reach Jared at 918-758-2485 jcable@mybankfnb.com, Sean Mannon at 918-758-2464 smannon@mybankfnb.com, Stacie White at 918-758-2481 swhite@mybankfnb.com, and SamFirth at 918-758-2452 sfirth@mybankfnb.com. The loan production office for First National Bank &Trust is located at 8917 S. Yale Ave., Ste 101, in Tulsa, and is a division of First National Bank &Trust, headquartered inOkmulgee,OK. Visit the Bank’s website at www.mybankfnb.com and“like”us on Facebook! FNB is an FDIC insured financial institution.

