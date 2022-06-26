Business People: Scott Copeland, Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa welcomes Scott Copeland as the Director of Volunteer Services

Scott Copeland was announced as the new Director of Volunteer Services for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa; he started his new role in early June. Copeland is no stranger to Green Country and brings over two decades of non-profit management experience, as well as a demonstrated successful background in recruiting volunteers, raising funds, and growing innovative programs for mission delivery. Meals on Wheels is returning to a volunteer-driven meal delivery program following the pandemic. Copeland will focus on cultivating volunteer opportunities for individuals, civic groups, companies and churches, while also re-engaging past volunteers.

About Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa | Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is a Tulsa-based nonprofit that provides nutritious meals, wellness checks and caring contact to elderly and disabled homebound individuals in the greater Tulsa community. For over 50 years, the organization has served Tulsa to meet its mission of reducing senior hunger and isolation. To find out how you or your organization can support Meals on Wheels’ mission of delivering hope visit mealsonwheelstulsa.org, or contact Scott Copeland at scott@mowtulsa.org and 918-922-8428.

