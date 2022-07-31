Business People: Samette King, ONE Gas

ONE Gas Names Samette King Vice President of Customer Service

ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) has promoted Samette King to vice president of Customer Service. King joined the company more than 40 years ago as a cooperative office education clerk and has held various positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as director of Business Office Services. In her new role, King will oversee all aspects of the company’s customer support services.

King is a native Oklahoman and a longtime resident of Tulsa. She serves as a board member of the Wayman L. Tisdale Foundation and as a trustee of the Metropolitan Baptist Church. She was a founding member of the North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative (NTEDi) and former intern board member for the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.

King is an active member of the ONE Gas Inclusion & Diversity Council and was one of the founders of WE Lead, an employee resource group for ONE Gas women.

“Samette’s decades of dedicated service to the company will be a valuable asset in her new role,” said Kent Shortridge, senior vice president of Operations and Customer Service at ONE Gas. “We look forward to leveraging Samette’s extensive experience in customer service and leadership to continue our focus on service and operational excellence.”

