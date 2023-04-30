Sam Wilkerson, an attorney with 15 years of experience working in both private practice and the private sector, has joined Oklahoma’s largest employee benefits law practice at McAfee & Taft. His practice is primarily devoted to advising public, private, tax-exempt and governmental entities on the design, implementation and administration of retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and executive compensation plans.

The Kansas native began his legal career with a large Kansas City-based law firm and later worked as an employee benefits attorney for a publicly traded investment management and financial planning company. He most recently worked as the managing attorney responsible for overseeing the design, administration and compliance of the employee benefits and executive compensation plans for one of the nation’s largest publicly traded natural gas utilities.

