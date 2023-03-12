McAfee & Taft has further expanded its Litigation Group with the addition of Sam Ikard, an experienced trial lawyer whose practice is concentrated in the areas of product liability defense, toxic torts and asbestos litigation, class actions, and other complex business litigation. A significant portion of his practice is devoted to representing clients in the auto industry in high-stakes consumer fraud class actions and personal injury and wrongful death cases. Ikard is also a member of the firm’s national discovery counsel team for a Fortune 10 automaker.