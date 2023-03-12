McAfee & Taft has further expanded its Litigation Group with the addition of Sam Ikard, an experienced trial lawyer whose practice is concentrated in the areas of product liability defense, toxic torts and asbestos litigation, class actions, and other complex business litigation. A significant portion of his practice is devoted to representing clients in the auto industry in high-stakes consumer fraud class actions and personal injury and wrongful death cases. Ikard is also a member of the firm’s national discovery counsel team for a Fortune 10 automaker.
Prior to joining McAfee &Taft, Ikard was a litigation partner in the Chicago office of Kirkland & Ellis, LLP. The Oklahoma native graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma in 2010 and magna cum laude from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2014.
