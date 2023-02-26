Cyntergy is excited to announce Robert Burkman as our newest principal. Back in 2000, he trusted our three-year-old firm enough to ditch the broadcasting industry and move his family to Tulsa. He started as a draftsman in various sectors until we discovered his knack forWalmart special projects. Since then, Robert has managed our retail program and been an integral part of its growth. He carries himself with humility and leads with an approachability that fosters connection amongst his team. It’s easy to see he belongs at the ownership table. Congrats, Robert!