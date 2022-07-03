Business People: Rebecca Lewis, Arvest Bank

TULSA, Okla. (June 28, 2022) – Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Rebecca Lewis has been promoted to executive vice president and sales manager for the bank in Tulsa.

Lewis has 28 years of industry experience, most recently serving as branch administrator and sales coordinator for Arvest’s Tulsa market. In her new role, Lewis will provide leadership, direction and resource stewardship across all sales channels, including the retail branch network, Arvest Private Banking and mortgage lending, among other responsibilities.

“Rebecca has been instrumental in the three decades of growth for our retail structure and has been at the forefront of industry and local changes that have contributed to our success in Tulsa,” said Kirk Hays, local president for Arvest in Tulsa. “Rebecca also has been an integral leader in our Hispanic banking efforts, as well as training and new product initiatives, numerous local and bank-wide advisory committees, new branch openings, incentive plan development, as well as mentor and leadership programs.

“She has the respect of all those who have worked for and alongside her. She is a culture warrior and has passion for the success of Arvest.”

Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance management from Northeastern State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.

Among other civic endeavors, Lewis has been an active participant on behalf of the Coalition of Hispanic Organizations, Tulsa’s Young Professionals and Broken Arrow Business Women’s Association. She and her husband, Bob, live in Broken Arrow and have two adult children.

