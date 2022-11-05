Business People: Rachel Blue & Mary Quinn Cooper, McAfee & Taft

A total of 84 McAfee & Taft attorneys, including 25 from the firm’s Tulsa office, were recognized in the 2022 edition of Oklahoma Super Lawyers and its companion list of up-and-coming lawyers, “Oklahoma Rising Stars.” Ten attorneys from McAfee & Taft were also singled out for individual honors.

Rachel Blue and Mary Quinn Cooper were recognized as “Top 10 Oklahoma Lawyers, ”and Tim Bomhoff, Craig Buchan, John Kenney, Bill Leach, Kathy Neal and Michael F. Smith additionally were honored as “Top 50 Oklahoma Lawyers.”

Rachel Blue, Courtney Bru, Mary Quinn Cooper, Kathy Neal, and Susan Shields were named to the list of “Top 25 Women Lawyers.”

Tulsa lawyers named to the 2022 “Oklahoma Super Lawyers” list were Brita Cantrell, Chuck Greenough, Bob Joyce, Garry Keele, Ron Little, Charlie Plumb, Andy Richardson, Kirk Turner and Harold Zuckerman.

Selected for the 2022 “Oklahoma Rising Stars” list were Tulsa lawyers Judy Burdg, Jake Crawford, Emalie Foster, Will Holland, Jessica John Bowman, Harrison Kosmider, Julia Palmer, Micah Petersen, Anna Proctor, Dru Prosser, Will Silvia, and Anna Wolfe.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.