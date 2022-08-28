Business People: Preston Sullivan, Conner & Winters

Conner & Winters announces the addition of Preston Sullivan as an associate in its Oklahoma City office. Sullivan’s practice primarily focuses on commercial litigation, business and real estate transactions, estate planning and related probate and trust administration matters.

Prior to joining Conner & Winters, Sullivan served as an associate at an Oklahoma City based law firm where he assisted individuals and businesses in the areas of estate planning, business organization, real estate transactions and litigation.

Sullivan earned his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law where he held several distinguished internships. He served as a judicial intern to The Honorable Timothy DeGiusti of the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma and a legal intern at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.

