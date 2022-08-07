Business People: Peterson Wilson, Oklahoma Fidelity Bank

Peterson Wilson has joined Oklahoma Fidelity Bank as a commercial banker. Peterson leverages his considerable lending experience to help businesses fund their growth with credit and capital solutions. From equipment financing to working capital, he connects customers to financing solutions designed to pave the way for growth and improved cash flow. Peterson manages a diverse portfolio of commercial and industrial loans while building new relationships with business owners who want to make their vision for their next chapter a reality.
To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.