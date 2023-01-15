Business People: Peter Mullen, Regent Bank

TULSA, OK, JAN. 2 - Regent Bank has named Peter Mullen Director of Venture and Tech Banking, as the migration of talent from traditional innovation hubs like the Bay Area and NYC continues to Midwestern cities.

Mullen is a veteran of the Silicon Valley tech scene, and he has decades of experience in IT, product and business development. He has held leadership positions with a long and diverse list of Bay Area venture firms, startups, and multinational corporations such as Hewlett-Packard, Bizzabo, RocketSpace, Sonic. net, Alchemist Accelerator, and SaaStr, to name just a few.

In his new role with Regent, Peter will lead the bank’s relationship development for tech communities in all of Regent’s markets in Oklahoma and Missouri, providing them with essential resources including business partnerships and growth capital. Mullen will also serve as a well connected advisor and mentor to local accelerator and startup communities that have arisen recently in downtown districts in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Springfield, MO.

“I’m beyond excited to join such an incredible organization at a very interesting time as Tulsa emerges as a legitimate hub for tech startup growth and inclusive innovation,” Mullen said. “I look forward to working with such a strong and visionary leadership team that recognizes what’s needed for tech startups to succeed right here in Tulsa and other regional communities in the Heartland.”

“Tech and innovation are the future of our economy,” Regent Bank Chairman and CEO Sean Kouplen said. “We are excited to do our part to help these remarkable entrepreneurs and founders be successful.”

Regent Bank isaMember FDIC & Equal Housing Lender.

