Business People: Pamela J. Amburgy, ONEOK

Pamela J. Amburgy

Pamela J. Amburgy has joined ONEOK as vice president, ONEOK Foundation and community relations. In this role, she will be responsible for developing and implementing the strategic direction for the ONEOK Foundation and corporate giving.

Amburgy comes to ONEOK from Houghton Foster, LLC, a consulting firm representing public officials, financial institutions and various community projects, following many years in financial and consulting roles. She also has an extensive background in nonprofit and community organizations.

