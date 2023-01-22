Business People: Nick Wofford, First National Bank & Trust

(Tulsa, OK – Jan. 11, 2023) First National Bank & Trust (FNB) and its Board of Directors recently announced the bank’s new Senior Vice President and Director of Business Development, Nick Wofford. As Director of Business Development, Wofford will oversee the bank’s sales initiatives, including developing and finding new business opportunities and expanding the FNB brand and its commercial products in the Tulsa metro markets.

Nick brings over 15 years of experience in the banking industry, with a vast knowledge of commercial banking and executive leadership. Before joining the FNB team, Nick’s banking experience focused on leadership positions within commercial lending, business development, and market expansion areas, most recently with the formation of a new lending team. Throughout his career, he has established and maintained a professional customer relationship base and assisted his customers in attaining their financial goals. Wofford has a degree in Business Administration from Northeastern State University and resides in Bixby, OK, with his wife and two children.

“I am extremely excited to join the FNB team,” said Nick Wofford. “I believe FNB’s business model and core values resonate with many of our Oklahoma communities and our entire staff. With great leadership and a talented team, FNB uniquely positions itself to capitalize on the evolving financial industry while continuing to serve our communities with traditional financial services that put people first.”

“Nick’s overall banking and management experience, positive and driven attitude, and ability to forge and cultivate vital customer relationships make him an essential asset for our organization. We are confident we made the great choice in bringing Nick onto our team with his extensive leadership and financial background” - Jared Cable, EVP, Tulsa Market President.

Wofford will be located at FNB’s Tulsa Office located at 8917 South Yale Ave., Ste 101, and can be reached at 918.758.2476 | nwofford@mybankfnb.com |www.mybankfnb.com

