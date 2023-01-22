Business People: Natalie Sears, Hall Estill

“Hall Estill is thoughtful and deliberate in the selection of its Shareholders,” said Steve Ray, managing partner for Hall Estill. “Natalie embodies client commitment and service, as well as contributing to the community and being a great colleague.”

Sears graduated from the University of Oklahoma and went on to earn her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law. Joining Hall Estill in 2020, Sears focuses her practice on family law, as well as trust and estate litigation. She was named Tulsa County Bar Association Young Lawyer of the Year in 2017, received the Tulsa County Bar Association President’s Award in 2019 and 2021, and has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star for the last six years.