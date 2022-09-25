Business People: Moises Echeverria, The Foundation for Tulsa Schools

TULSA, OKLA. - The Foundation for Tulsa Schools is pleased to announce Moises Echeverria as the new president and CEO effective September 27, 2022. As an experienced nonprofit business leader, Echeverria looks forward to working with the Foundation to foster its mission of building a better community through the support of Tulsa Public Schools.

With extensive experience leading local and statewide nonprofit organizations, Echeverria is well-equipped to lead the Foundation’s fundraising and advocacy efforts for Tulsa Public Schools. Most recently, Echeverria served as president and CEO of the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice where he worked to create amore inclusive, just, and hospitable state for all Oklahomans.

An East Central High School graduate, Echeverria’s ties to public education in the city are longstanding, and his passions for education and giving back to the community have spurred his involvement in numerous statewide and local organizations. He currently serves on the Tulsa City-County Library Commission as a mayoral appointment, the Tulsa Public Schools Community Advisory Committee, the Philbrook Museum Board and the Leadership Oklahoma Board. Additionally, Echeverria is a trustee of the Commemoration Fund and of Phillips Theological Seminary.

Echeverria has also been recognized for his work in the community, receiving numerous awards including the Impacto Hispanic Young Professional of the Year Award by the Tulsa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Oklahoma Human Rights Award by the Oklahoma Human Rights Alliance, and being named one of Oklahoma Magazines’ Oklahomans of the Year.

“I truly believe a quality public education is one of the greatest resources to help individuals succeed in life,” Echeverria said. “Tulsa Public Schools played a critical role in shaping me to be the person I am today, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to use my skills and experiences to support a community that has given me so much. Together with the Foundation’s staff, board and dedicated donors, we will advance the mission of the Foundation, increase support for our educators and students, and work towards equitable, long-term solutions for our Tulsa Public Schools family.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.