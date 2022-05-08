Business People: Michael T. Gray, Mabrey Bank

Mabrey Bank is pleased to announce that Michael T. Gray has joined the bank as Commercial Lending Officer, SVP and will office at the 81st & Yale location.

Mike has over 25 years of banking experience with an emphasis in Commercial Lending and Business Banking. Prior to joining Mabrey Bank, he was with Crossfirst Bank where he served as the Managing Director, Commercial Banking. Mike currently lives in Tulsa and is a graduate of East Central University with a BS in Business with an emphasis in Finance. He is also a graduate of Leadership Tulsa.

“We are excited to welcome Mike to our team” said Chris Odom, Director of Tulsa Lending. “His extensive experience in relationship banking for commercial real estate customers, businesses, and entrepreneurs will allow us to continue to expand our partnerships in Tulsa and deliver our personalized services that are tailored to meet customer needs.”

About Mabrey Bank

Founded in 1924, Mabrey Bank is committed to providing the friendly and flexible service of a family-owned bank in addition to the financial offerings and technology of a large national bank. The Mabrey family has been involved with the bank for four generations, providing steady leadership to the bank. Mabrey Bank has 15 locations throughout Oklahoma and provides financial services to more than 25,000 customers and maintains assets totaling more than $1.6 billion.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.