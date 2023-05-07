CAP Tulsa is pleased to announce that Michael Madsen has joined as the new Chief Financial Officer. For the past 15 years, Madsen has been with FORVIS, LLP where he was most recently a Director in the firm’s audit practice, working mainly with governmental and tribal clients, including Head Start grantees in Oklahoma, along with some community non-profits. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s in business administration and is a Certified Public Accountant.