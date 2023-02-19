Say hello to the newest member of our principal group, Michael Hicks. After a few decades in a variety of roles in the industry, Michael joined Cyntergy as an architect in 2016. He quickly became a client favorite and a trusty resource around the office. Five years ago, Michael was named our Chief Production Officer. Driven to his core, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone more determined. We can always count on Michael to make the right decision, which made his promotion the right decision for us. We’re thankful to have him as an owner!