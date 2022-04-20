Business People: Melissa Mata, SageNet

SageNet, a Tulsa-based managed network services, digital signage and cybersecurity solutions provider, announces the addition of Melissa Mata as its new Chief People Officer (CPO).

In her role as CPO, Mata will be responsible for aligning and driving SageNet’s business and talent strategies and managing the company’s People Operations. Her duties will include directing all human resources functions of the organization, including talent acquisition and management, workforce planning, talent development, and working with the SageNet executive team in cultivating a truly exceptional corporate culture.

Mata brings SageNet 20 years’ experience in all aspects of human resources and corporate culture development. Before joining SageNet, she served as Vice President of People Operations for CareATC. Mata previously held senior positions at Williams Companies and Samson. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University.

