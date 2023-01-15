Business People: Matthew Pacheco, UScellular

UScellular has hired Matthew Pacheco as the store manager for its Tulsa location at 10140 East 71st St.. In this role, Pacheco is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.

“At UScellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Micayla Carlson, retail area sales manager for UScellular in Tulsa. “I am excited for Matthew to lead this Tulsa location, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

