Business People: Mary Black, Jenny Thompson, Staci Tune; Vast Bank

Vast Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of the following individuals in the Retail Division.

Mary Black has been promoted to VP, Branch Operations Manager/Security Officer with Vast Bank. She has 48 years in banking which include 22 years with Vast Bank, she has become the SME for JHA, New Accounts, Legal Review, and other areas.

Jenny Thompson has been promoted to VP, Branch Operations Manager with Vast Bank. Jenny joined the bank in 2002, since then, she has grown throughout her career with the bank which has made her a huge asset. She has become the SME for the Teller system, back up for JHA & New Accounts as well as managing the onboarding training program for the branches.

Staci Tune has accepted the role of Branch Sales Manager. Staci joined the bank in 2006, since then, she has spent her career at various Vast locations as a CSR/Teller, her most recent role with Vast was serving in the position of Assistant Branch Manager for the 61st location.

Please join us in congratulating each of them as they take on their new roles and responsibilities.

