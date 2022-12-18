Business People: Mark McCullough, Warburton Capital Management

Tulsa, OK — Warburton Capital Management is pleased to announce that Vice President of Trust Representative Services, Mr. Mark McCullough, is now an Accredited Estate Planner®.

The AEP® designation is awarded by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC) to professionals with required credentials in estate planning. The AEP® must meet stringent requirements of knowledge, experience and character. In addition, the designee must participate annually in the renewal and certification process.

Mark’s AEP® certification is another staple of excellence for the Warburton Capital team. The accreditation recognizes his skill in estate planning and dedication to helping clients manage their finances.

“I am honored to receive the AEP® certification,” said Mark, “I truly enjoy helping clients better understand the importance of estate planning and how it fits into their broader financial plan.”

Mark has served Warburton Capital for five years. He brings his extensive experience to the firm, having formerly owned an estate planning practice where he guided clients in simple and complex estate plans, including wills, trusts and probate. Mark uses his knowledge and background to better inform clients of their estate planning options and works with their attorneys who then determine the best legal solutions for their needs.

Prior to joining the Warburton Capital team, Mark served in the U.S. Peace Corps in Africa for two years. He served the Oklahoma House of Representatives for 10 years, during which he held the position of Chair of Judiciary Appropriations and Budget for several years. He is active in the community outside of the office, serving at his local church and as president of The University of Tulsa Law Alumni Board for 2022-2023.

Warburton Capital Management President, Jonathan Hall, commented on Mark’s certification, “Mark’s AEP® accreditation endorses Warburton Capital’s dedication to serving clients and commitment to helping them plan for the future. His initiative to take extra steps when serving clients makes him an asset to our firm. We are proud of his hard work.”

About Warburton Capital Management

Founded in Tulsa in 2006,Warburton Capital Management provides a Family Office Experience to their clients. We advise on a multitude of Wealth Management matters including Portfolio Management, Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Insurance Coverage, Charitable Intent and Trust Representative Services.The Firm is located in the Two Warren Place building at 6120 South Yale Avenue, Suite 1010, Tulsa, OK 74136-4234.

