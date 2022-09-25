Business People: M. Scott Mogan, Johnson & Jones, P.C.

JOHNSON&JONES, P.C. is pleased to announce that attorney M. Scott Mogan has joined the Firm, in a Senior Counsel position. Mr. Mogan graduated fromthe University of Oklahoma College of Law in 2004 and also earned his B.S.B.A. from the University of Oklahoma in 2001. Prior to joining the Firm, he was most recently Vice President / Loan Documentation Manager at Bank of Oklahoma from February 2020, and prior to that spent nearly eight years with the Office of Legal Counsel of the University of Oklahoma. Mr. Mogan will practice primarily with the firm’s transactional department and will focus on general corporate law, commercial transactions, acquisitions/ divestitures, tax and estate planning.