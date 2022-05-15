 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business People: Lindsey Landrum, Arvest Bank

  • 0
Lindsey Landrum
MELISSA DEVIVO

TULSA, Okla. (May 5, 2022) – Lindsey Landrum has been promoted to senior merchant relationship advisor and assistant vice president by Arvest Bank’s credit card division. Landrum has 13 years of industry experience and currently develops new merchant business, ensures client satisfaction through value-added services and provides guidance to other merchant relationship advisors. Her territory includes Broken Arrow, Coweta, Muskogee, Pryor, Tahlequah, Tulsa and Wagoner. Landrum holds a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University and recently became certified as an Electronic Transactions Association Certified Payments Professional. (ETA CPP)

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert