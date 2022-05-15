TULSA, Okla. (May 5, 2022) – Lindsey Landrum has been promoted to senior merchant relationship advisor and assistant vice president by Arvest Bank’s credit card division. Landrum has 13 years of industry experience and currently develops new merchant business, ensures client satisfaction through value-added services and provides guidance to other merchant relationship advisors. Her territory includes Broken Arrow, Coweta, Muskogee, Pryor, Tahlequah, Tulsa and Wagoner. Landrum holds a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University and recently became certified as an Electronic Transactions Association Certified Payments Professional. (ETA CPP)
Business People: Lindsey Landrum, Arvest Bank
