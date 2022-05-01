Business People: Lauren Smith, Ashley Warburton, Amanda Mojica; Vast Bank

Vast Bank is working on many exciting initiatives and continues to evaluate our current business needs and position the bank for future growth. As such, we are pleased to announce the pleased to announce the following promotions.

Please join us in recognizing and congratulating Lauren Smith on the promotion to Senior Vice President, Commercial Banker, and Business Banking Manager. Lauren has recently completed SMU’s school of Banking program in Dallas, Texas. She was Chair of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce in 2021.

Vast Bank is excited to announce the promotion of Ashley Warburton to the position of AVP, Post-Loan Closing Manager. Ashley joined Vast Bank in 2013 and has served in the roles of Teller, Loan Operations and Lending Assistant. Since 2017, Ashley has served in the position of Credit Analyst. She has a degree in Accounting from Northeastern State University.

Please join Vast Bank in congratulating Amanda Mojica on the promotion to AVP, Compliance Manager. Amanda Mojica joined Vast Bank in 2021 and most recently served in the role of Sr. Compliance Analyst. In her role, Amanda will support the development of a risk-based compliance testing program including the development of specific procedures and department policies.

