(Tulsa, OK – February 7, 2023) First National Bank & Trust (FNB) is proud to announce the appointment of Kyle Clifton as Marketing and Communications Officer. With over nine years of marketing experience, Kyle brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. Kyle will be responsible for managing the bank’s corporate marketing and communications efforts in this role. He is poised to help the bank build its brand, expand its reach to new customers, and help FNB grow its brand recognition in the Tulsa Metro Market.

Kyle graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Marketing & Management. He has a passion for creativity and innovation, which he has honed through his experience in the industry. As a resident of Tulsa, Kyle is actively involved and dedicated to making a positive impact within the local community.

“I am honored to join the FNB team! I am passionate about banking and marketing and am excited to bring my expertise and experience to this dynamic organization. I a meager to work with such talented leaders and help drive the growth and success of the bank. I look forward to contributing to the community and making a positive impact in the lives of those around me.”- Kyle Clifton, Marketing & Communications Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle Clifton to our team at FNB. Kyle’s extensive experience in bank marketing and creative approach make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to his positive impact on our marketing and communication efforts. We are confident that he will help us continue to grow and succeed.”- Jared Cable, Tulsa Market President, FNB.

Clifton will be located at FNB’s Tulsa Office located at 8917 South Yale Ave., Ste 101, and can be reached at 918.758.2434 | kclifton@mybankfnb.com

About First National Bank & Trust

Founded in 1917, FNB is an Oklahoma-based financial institution headquartered in Okmulgee, OK, that has built a network of connections across Oklahoma. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, FNB has established commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management capabilities designed to put you first. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more atwww.mybankfnb.com.

