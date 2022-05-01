Business People: Kronda Osby, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma welcomes Kronda Osby as the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma works to address food insecurity through a network of partner agencies and strategic engagements focused on ending hunger. The organization is the largest private hunger relief organization in eastern Oklahoma.

Prior to joining the organization, Kronda worked at AlEn USA. The largest CPG cleaning supply company in Mexico with US offices headquartered in Houston, TX. In this role she was responsible for supporting senior leadership with analysis, system improvements, internal and external training and other duties.

Before AlEn USA, Kronda worked in the education, insurance, and grocery industries. Osby holds a Master’s of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Capella University, a Bachelor of Music from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Bachelor of Science in Music Business from Middle Tennessee State University.

