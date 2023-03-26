Krista Hemme joins First Oklahoma Bank as Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing. With 20 years’ experience in media and marketing, Krista leads efforts to engage Oklahomans with the bank’s customized financial solutions. Krista earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Media Communications from Oral Roberts University and a certificate in digital marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute and American Marketing Association.

Olga Morgan joins First Oklahoma Bank as Senior Vice President of Finance. Olga previously served as the Chief Financial Officer for Tulsa City-County Library and has worked in banking for over 14 years. She earned her Master of Science in applied mathematics from Kazan State University. She also attended Northeastern State University for accounting and holds three professional certifications: Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Information Technology Professional.

“Krista and Olga both have outstanding track records of success, and in the short time they’ve worked with us they’re already making a positive difference for customers and shareholders alike,” said Tom Bennett III, President and CEO. “I am thrilled First Oklahoma Bank continues to add seasoned professionals to our banking family so that we can build even stronger relationships in our community.”

