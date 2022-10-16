Business People: Kimberly Lambert Love, Partner with Titus Hillis Reynolds Love

Kimberly Lambert Love, Partner with Titus Hillis Reynolds Love, was recently named 2023 Lawyer of the Year – Labor Law – Management by The Best Lawyers in America. This recognition is awarded to the attorney with the highest overall peer feedback for each specialty area and location. With over thirty years of experience, Ms. Love has represented employers in all aspects of employment and labor law including litigating class action suits and claims of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. She frequently conducts corporate and workplace investigations into allegations of harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and ethical misconduct.