TULSA, OK, FEB. 20 - Regent Bank has named Kim Scrivner the bank’s sales manager.

In the new role Scrivner will incorporate formal sales strategies, training, accountability and tracking for all Regent’s markets, and she will assist in all areas of client development.

Scrivner is a Tulsa Native with an accounting degree from the University of Oklahoma. She has more than 30 years of accounting, finance, banking, insurance and sales experience, and has held auditor, comptroller and corporate officer positions for a variety of businesses and organizations, both big and small. She has also owned and operated her own business, and is involved in the community through fundraising, volunteering and board involvement.

“This is a new position for Regent bank, so I am very excited about the opportunity to forge new ground, support and enhance everything that Sean Kouplen and his excellent team have already accomplished across Oklahoma and Missouri,” Scrivner said.

Regent Bank is a Member FDIC & Equal Housing Lender.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.