Business People: Kelly Clark, Hillcrest South

Hillcrest is pleased to welcome Kelly Clark, MHA, BSN, RN, CPPS, chief nursing officer for Hillcrest South.

With more than 21 years of experience in leadership and acute care nursing, Kelly has a strong track record of accomplishing organizational and company goals through structure and relationship development.

He has a bachelor’s in nursing from New Mexico State University and a master’s in health care administration from Oklahoma State University.

