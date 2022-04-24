 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business People: Kelly Clark, Hillcrest South

Kelly Clark

Hillcrest is pleased to welcome Kelly Clark, MHA, BSN, RN, CPPS, chief nursing officer for Hillcrest South.

With more than 21 years of experience in leadership and acute care nursing, Kelly has a strong track record of accomplishing organizational and company goals through structure and relationship development.

He has a bachelor’s in nursing from New Mexico State University and a master’s in health care administration from Oklahoma State University.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8410. 

