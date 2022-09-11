Business People: Kaylee Henry, Oklahoma Fidelity Bank

Kaylee Henry has joined Oklahoma Fidelity Bank as a mortgage loan officer. Based out of the Bank’s Utica branch office in Tulsa, Henry works with realtors and homebuyers of all kinds to secure mortgage financing. Henry brings dynamic energy to the mortgage team, utilizing her broad personal and professional experience to project trust and confidence to clients. With a passion for working with others, Henry’s background includes interior design and real estate experience along with volunteer work with various community groups in the area.