 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business People: Kaylee Henry, Oklahoma Fidelity Bank

  • 0
Kaylee Henry

Kaylee Henry has joined Oklahoma Fidelity Bank as a mortgage loan officer. Based out of the Bank’s Utica branch office in Tulsa, Henry works with realtors and homebuyers of all kinds to secure mortgage financing. Henry brings dynamic energy to the mortgage team, utilizing her broad personal and professional experience to project trust and confidence to clients. With a passion for working with others, Henry’s background includes interior design and real estate experience along with volunteer work with various community groups in the area.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510. 

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert