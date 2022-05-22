Business People: Katie Oatsvall, Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa welcomes Katie Oatsvall as the incoming President and CEO.

Katie Oatsvall was announced President and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa effective June 13th. Formerly the executive director of Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, the Meals on Wheels provider in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Oatsvall brings over eight years of Meals on Wheels executive leadership experience, as well as a demonstrated successful background in fundraising, communications, government and public relations, and a passion for working collaboratively within community systems to improve the quality of life for all generations.

About Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa | Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is a Tulsa-based nonprofit that provides nutritious meals, wellness checks and caring contact to elderly and disabled homebound individuals in Tulsa and the surrounding area. For over 50 years, the organization has served Tulsa to meet its mission of reducing senior hunger and isolation. To volunteer with Meals on Wheels, donate, or find other ways to support Meals on Wheels’ mission of delivering hope, visit mealsonwheelstulsa.org.

