Business People: Katie Gant Crane, William J. Holland & Dru A. Prosser; McAfee &Taft

Tulsa, OK – The shareholders of McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, have elected Tulsa-based attorneys Katie Gant Crane, William J. Holland, and Dru A. Prosser, as well as Oklahoma City-based attorneys Kaitlyn Schrick Chaney, Alex Duncan, Christian S. Huckaby, Jeffrey L. Vogt, and Chase C. Webb as fellow shareholders, effective January 1, 2023. The announcement was made by managing director Michael Lauderdale.

Katie Gant Crane is a trial lawyer whose commercial litigation practice encompasses complex business disputes, class actions, securities litigations, internal and government investigations, and white-collar criminal defense. Prior to joining McAfee & Taft, she practiced in the New York offices of Levine Lee LLP and Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, and clerked for the Honorable Vincent L. Briccetti of the U.S. Court for the Southern District of New York. Crane earned her law degree from Fordham University in 2013.

William J. Holland’s practice is primarily focused on the resolution of complex business disputes, with a focus on public and private companies in the financial services sector. Holland earned his Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) from the International Association of Privacy Professionals and his achievements have earned him inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch, as well as Oklahoma Super Lawyers’ list of “Oklahoma Rising Stars”. Prior to joining McAfee & Taft, Holland served at a publicly traded Texas-based financial services company. He is a 2013 graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Dru A. Prosser is a trial lawyer whose state and federal litigation practice encompasses a broad range of complex business litigation. He has dedicated his practice to cultivating a comprehensive understanding of the civil litigation process. His achievements have earned him inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch. Prosser is a 2015 honors graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law.