Doerner, Saunders, Daniel & Anderson, LLP (DSDA) is pleased to announce the addition of Kari A. Deckard. She joins DSDA’s Employment Law and Transactional practice groups as the firm’s newest partner in its Tulsa office.

Kari employment law practice includes defense of claims of discrimination and harassment, wrongful and retaliatory discharge, breach of contract, enforcement of employment, non-competition and confidentiality agreements, and wage and hour disputes. She dedicates a substantial portion of her employment practice to educating, training and counseling clients on litigation avoidance strategies and compliance with state and federal laws and regulations affecting the workplace. Kari routinely counsels clients in connection with employee discipline and terminations, internal investigations, employee handbook and policy development, drug and alcohol testing, employee leave and disability, and employment and post-employment agreements.

In addition, Kari advises public and private companies, small and mid-sized businesses, and non-profit organizations in complex transactions as well as day-to-day business affairs. She has completed numerous asset and equity acquisitions and divestitures. Kari also counsels clients in negotiating and drafting all types of commercial contracts, designing and remaking business entity structures, corporate governance, risk management, protecting intellectual property, and alternative resolution of business disputes.

Kari graduated with honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law where she received her Juris Doctorate. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude in International Business from the Oklahoma State University.