Business People: Josh Mosby, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma welcomes Josh Mosby as the Director of Inventory and Purchasing. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma works to address food insecurity through a network of partner agencies and strategic engagements focused on ending hunger. The organization is the largest private hunger relief organization in eastern Oklahoma.

Prior to joining the organization, Josh worked at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma as an Inventory Control Specialist, supporting more than 1300 community-based partners agencies and schools in Oklahoma with food, as well as hunger education and advocacy. In this role, he was responsible for managing the inventory for 53 million pounds of food per year.

In his new role, Josh is overseeing the technical and process automation for an expansion that will double the existing food distribution center capacity. Josh holds a Food Safety Certification from the American Institute of Baking.

