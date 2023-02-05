Tulsa, OK – Warburton Capital Management’s exceptional financial services are further advancing with Josh Jakubovitz’s promotion to Operations Manager.

Josh joined the Warburton Capital Management team as a Client Service Specialist, where he worked on the front lines communicating with clients and assisting them with their financial needs. In addition, he developed and implemented strategies that increased the firm’s capabilities.

His outstanding abilities earned him the promotion to Operations Manager ,where he will continue to use his skills to further improve internal operations. Currently, Josh is finalizing his Master of Business Administration at the University of Tulsa. The knowledge he gained in his studies will help him thrive in his new position.

“My promotion to Operations Manager is a great honor,” stated Josh. “I’m dedicated to continuously improving our efficiency as a team and this new role will further allow me to do so.”

Josh attended the University of Oklahoma where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language and Culture. During his undergraduate studies, he gained a passion for exploring and learning about global cultures. After graduating, he spent a year in Beijing, working with young children to develop their English skills while furthering his mastery of Mandarin.

His dedication to lifelong learning translates into his personal life. He volunteers with the Mizel Jewish Community Day School coordinating fundraisers and events. He also volunteers with Zarrow Pointe where he aids residents in connecting with distant relatives using new technology. His other hobbies include playing chess and disc golf with friends and family.

“Josh is an invaluable asset to our team,” commented Warburton Capital President Jonathan Hall. “He goes above and beyond with his proactive nature and excellent organization skills. His hard work is exemplified in the improvements he’s made to our operations while simultaneously pursuing his MBA. The knowledge and experience he brings to the firm grant us the capability to continue to provide our clients with exemplary financial services.”

About Warburton Capital Management

Founded in Tulsa in 2006,Warburton Capital Management provides a Family Office Experience to their clients. We advise on a multitude of Wealth Management matters including Portfolio Management, Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Insurance Coverage, Charitable Intent and Trust Representative Services. The Firm is located in the Two Warren Place building at 6120 South Yale Avenue, Suite 1010, Tulsa, OK 74136-4234.

