 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business People: Jordan Murphy, McAfee &Taft

  • 0
Jordan Murphy

McAfee & Taft names Jordan Murphy as Tulsa office manager.

McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, has named legal professional Jordan Murphy as the office manager for the firm’s Tulsa office. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administrative functions of the office’s operations and serving as a liaison with the firm’s human resources, information technology, accounting, records management, library administration, and marketing departments.

Prior to joining McAfee & Taft, Murphy most recently worked as a paralegal and office administrator for a Tulsa-based law firm.

The Tennessee native is an active member of the National Association of Legal Assistants and the Student Association of Paralegals and Legal Assistants at Tulsa Community College.

People are also reading…

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.  

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business People: Susan Shields, McAfee &Taft

Business People: Susan Shields, McAfee &Taft

For the fifth consecutive year, McAfee &Taft’s Tax & Family Wealth Group received top marks among Oklahoma law firms in the Private Wealth Law category in the just-released 2022 edition of Chambers High Net Worth (HNW), and noted tax and family wealth attorney Susan Shields once again earned a Band 1 top ranking as one of the state’s leading private wealth lawyers.

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert