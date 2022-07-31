Business People: Jordan Murphy, McAfee &Taft

McAfee & Taft names Jordan Murphy as Tulsa office manager.

McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, has named legal professional Jordan Murphy as the office manager for the firm’s Tulsa office. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administrative functions of the office’s operations and serving as a liaison with the firm’s human resources, information technology, accounting, records management, library administration, and marketing departments.

Prior to joining McAfee & Taft, Murphy most recently worked as a paralegal and office administrator for a Tulsa-based law firm.

The Tennessee native is an active member of the National Association of Legal Assistants and the Student Association of Paralegals and Legal Assistants at Tulsa Community College.

