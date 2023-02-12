Sand Springs, OK – Jonathan Holson has been named president of BancFirst Sand Springs. Holson joined BancFirst in 2018 and has over a decade of community banking experience. He is a lifelong Oklahoman and a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma. In his new role, Holson will oversee the bank’s day-to-day operations including commercial banking, retail banking, digital products, credit, customer experience, and financial services. “Jonathan understands and embodies the mission, culture and values that have helped drive BancFirst to become a financial leader in Sand Springs,” stated Pat Zimmerman, director of community banking. “I am confident Jonathan will continue to provide leadership and support to the strong banking team in Sand Springs. ”The management change comes as Jerry Franklin, who served as president since 2018, transitions to the role of BancFirst Sand Springs market chairman.