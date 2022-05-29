Business People: John Barber, Regent Bank

TULSA, OK,MAY 17 - John Barber has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Regent Bank.

Barber will primarily be responsible for all credit functions at Regent, and he will direct the bank’s credit officers, underwriting and operations.

Barber has a lengthy business resume, he brings more than 38 years experience in the banking and credit industry to his new role at Regent. He held similar positions at Simmons Bank in Arkansas and Iberia Bank in Dallas, Texas, and he is also a banking advisory board member of Moody’s Analytics. He intends to draw on that experience as he looks to further improve Regent’s speed-to-market and ability to complete deals for the bank’s growing clientele, while maintaining the bank’s sound asset quality.

“I’m excited to join Sean Kouplen’s team and work beside them to continue to grow the bank,” Barber said. “The culture is second-to-none, and I invite everyone to come find out what it’s like to bank with‘ The Bank that Believes in You.’”

Barber has been married to his wife, Robin, for 32 years, and they have three children.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.