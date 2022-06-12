Business People: Jim Serratt, Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic

Jim Serratt, a healthcare leader with over 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, will serve as the new CEO of Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic, effective June 20, 2022.

Serratt comes to Parkside after serving as Vice President of Behavioral Health Services, South and West Division, of Steward Health Care System. In the regional Vice President role, Serratt was responsible for overseeing best practices and regulatory oversight across 24 behavioral health facilities stretching from Miami to Salt Lake City.

Previous to working at Steward Health Care System, Serratt served as Executive Director of the Center for Behavioral Health at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, TX. Serratt worked for Springstone from 2014 to 2018 as VP of Network Development and held CEO roles at Westpark Springs and Woodland Springs Hospitals. Serratt was CEO of a Psychiatric Solutions hospital in Reno, NV, adding 40 new beds and receiving a United Health Services (UHS) National Quality Award. He also served four terms on the State Hospital Board of Directors.

Previously, Serratt worked for several non-profit organizations, eventually serving as Executive Director of Strategy and Development for Sutter Health in California. Serratt earned a BS in History and Psychology from Wayland Baptist University, business classes from Texas Tech University, and an MA from the University of Texas.

Parkside is a not-for-profit psychiatric hospital and outpatient clinic that has helped those coping with mental health and substance abuse problems since 1959. For more information about Parkside, visit www.parksideinc.org.

