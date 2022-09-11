Business People: Jenny D’Ambrosio, Warburton Capital Management

Tulsa, OK Jonathan Hall, President of Warburton Capital Management, announced that Ms. Jenny D’Ambrosio has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor.

She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Practitioner and a Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional through Kaplan Financial Education.

Prior to joining Warburton Capital, Jenny attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She built an extensive resume in private wealth management utilizing her client service skills as a Private Wealth Associate. As a Financial Planner, she consulted directly with clients to develop goal achievement plans. She has dedicated her career to guiding clients through a life of financial purpose by helping define and accomplish goals as a fee-only fiduciary advisor.

As a Financial Advisor at Warburton, Jenny uses thoughtful strategies to help clients make work optional and maintain that status. Her focus is working with wealth accumulators, retirees, women, and young professionals.

As a new resident of Tulsa, Jenny is excited to join the local philanthropic community. “Philanthropy has always been a passion of mine,” Jenny states. “I am eager to join local organizations as a volunteer and work to benefit the welfare of our community!”

Regarding Jenny’s hiring, Hall said “Jenny’s abundant experience in private wealth management, and dedication to her clients makes her an ideal fit for the Warburton Team. We are glad to have her on the Warburton Capital team.”

About Warburton Capital Management

Founded in Tulsa in 2006,Warburton Capital Management provides a Family Office Experience to their clients. We advise on a multitude of Wealth Management matters including Portfolio Management, Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Insurance Coverage, Charitable Intent and Trust Representative Services. The Firm is located in the Two Warren Place building at 6120 South Yale Avenue, Suite 1010, Tulsa, OK 74136-4234.

