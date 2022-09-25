 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business People: Jason Jones, Hillcrest

Jason Jones

Hillcrest HealthCare System is pleased to welcome Jason Jones as chief executive officer (CEO) of Hillcrest Claremore and Hillcrest Pryor.

Jason previously served as chief executive officer of Fannin Regional Hospital in Blue Ridge, Georgia. He has also held leadership positions at Deaconess Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Jason earned his master’s degree from Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City, and bachelor’s degrees from University of Oklahoma College of Nursing in Oklahoma City and University of Oklahoma in Norman.

